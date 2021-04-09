Retired NJ State Court Judge Dies At 71

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge who served 27 years on the Superior Court died on March 31, leaving behind a long legacy serving the state as both a judge and a local politician. He was 71. Judge James George Troiano, who worked both in the criminal division and family part, died at Ocean County Medical Center in Brick, according to his obituary on the website of Biondi Funeral Home. Judge Troiano was admitted to the bar in 1976 and spent most of his judicial career in Vicinage 5 serving his home county of Essex. He also served as a councilman, deputy mayor and...

