Medical Pot Co. Sues Detroit Over School Zoning Decision

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A medical marijuana company has filed suit Thursday against the city of Detroit, alleging it wrongfully denied the company permission to operate a facility when it ruled that the proposed facility was too close to a Roman Catholic parochial school. Green Genie Inc. and owner Alvin Alosachi said in the suit that even though the proposed facility is more than 1,000 feet away from the nearest school's zoning lots, the city and its agencies denied the application because the facility would be within 1,000 feet of a church owned by the same archdiocese as the school. Under the city's medical marijuana ordinance,...

