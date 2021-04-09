Pa. Inks $3M Deal With Ex-Fintech CEO Over Payday Loans

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The former head of since-dissolved lender Think Finance has reached a $3 million deal with the state of Pennsylvania to end claims that he helped the company get around limits on interest rates in order to dole out illegal payday loans. Ex-CEO Kenneth Rees will pay $3 million to get out from under the civil case without admitting any wrongdoing for his role leading the company, which the Pennsylvania attorney general's office accused in 2017 of using Native American tribes to avoid state laws curbing interest rates. The consent decree, which was made public Thursday, limits Rees' ability to work in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS