Hospital Urges Justices To Turn Down Race Bias Case

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A Dallas hospital urged the U.S. Supreme Court to turn down a race bias suit from a former operating room aide who claims there's a circuit split on whether a single use of the N-word is enough to sustain a hostile work environment claim. In a brief filed Thursday in opposition to Robert Collier's petition for high court review, Parkland Memorial Hospital didn't dispute the slur's offensiveness but argued that Collier had mischaracterized decades of circuit precedent around Title VII. The hospital said the circuit divide Collier claimed was "more imagined than real" and argued that similar arguments from a trio of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS