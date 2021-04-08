Blank-Check Co. Picks Up Calif. Pot Brand In $567M Deal

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. said Thursday it will acquire California cannabis company Glass House Group in a $567 million deal handled by Stikeman Elliott LLP and Hodgson Russ LLP. Toronto-based Mercer Park said it is getting the Glass House brand, a massive California greenhouse and 17 retail licenses in the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of this year. The plan is to use the new company, which will be listed on the Canadian NEO Exchange, as a base for brands, with plans to acquire and develop more in the future. Mercer Park's goal...

