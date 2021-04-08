DOL Official Says OFCCP May Launch More Data Access Suits

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor official said Thursday that the agency's federal contractor arm, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, will likely bring more litigation against contractors that drag their feet on granting the agency access to information about their workers. Beverly Dankowitz, associate solicitor in the civil rights and labor management division at the Labor Department's Office of the Solicitor, which acts as counsel to the DOL, spoke as part of a panel hosted by the American Bar Association. She said that while newly appointed OFCCP Director Jenny Yang is still "reviewing" the agency's enforcement plans, contractors should be...

