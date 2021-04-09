Insurer Seeks Quick Win Over Vape Device Battery Seller

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. affiliate urged a Utah federal judge on Thursday to hand the insurer a quick win in a dispute accusing the insurance company of breaching its contract when it allegedly canceled a store owner's insurance policy without providing 30 days' notice. Scottsdale Insurance Co., doing business as Nationwide, explained that it did not breach its contract with R-L Sales LLC because it did not cancel the policy but instead opted not to renew it. "Scottsdale could not have breached a contractual obligation to give 30-days' notice before cancelling the policy because Scottsdale did not cancel the policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS