Online Retailer Fights Chanel Trademark Infringement Suit

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 11:55 AM BST) -- An online fashion retailer has fought back against a trademark infringement claim brought by Chanel, saying that it does not tarnish the fashion chain's brand by selling on its goods online A fashion retailer has hit back in a High Court defense, saying that Chanel ceased to have rights over its products when it sold them to the company's website. (iStock) Crepslocker, a website that buys new products from named brands and sells them on to customers, told the High Court in a defense that Chanel cannot claim trademark infringement against it because it legitimately bought the products from the French fashion...

