Gilead Says Drug Patent Is Invalid, So No Infringement

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 3:19 PM BST) -- Gilead Sciences has defended litigation it filed seeking to revoke a biotech company's patent for a hepatitis C treatment, saying the claimed scientific creation is not sufficiently innovative after earlier medical advances and therefore its own product is not infringing legitimate intellectual property. The American pharmaceutical giant has rebuffed claims by a British company, NuCana PLC, that the products it sells containing the active ingredient for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C illegally appropriate NuCana's validly patented invention. It is denied that [Gilead Sciences Ltd.] has infringed...any valid claims of the patent as alleged or at all," the U.S. drug maker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS