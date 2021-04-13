Insurer Sued For $30M Over Damage From Oil Pipeline Project

Law360, London (April 13, 2021, 2:49 PM BST) -- French engineering company Technip is suing an insurer to recoup more than $30 million after it was forced to pay out for damage during work on a oil pipeline project in the Persian Gulf. Technip accused the Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company in its High Court claim that has just been made public of refusing to reimburse it for settlement and additional costs racked up when a ship caused damage to an offshore oil platform used to extract resources from the seabed. Technip was left on the hook for the damage as it had contracted the ship as...

