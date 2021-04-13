Aviva, Inspectors Sued For £2.6M Over Waterproofing Failures

Law360, London (April 13, 2021, 5:14 PM BST) -- Two homeowners are suing two insurers including British giant Aviva for negligence and breach of contract and asking the court for £2.6 million ($3.6 million) in damages after the companies failed to properly inspect and repair water damage to two properties. Ahmad Ali Mortazavi and a Spanish real estate company, Glen Falls SL, have filed a lawsuit at the London Circuit Commercial Court against two of their insurers, Aviva and the National House Building Council. The NHBC provides property inspections and insurance policies for new buildings. The homeowners asked the court in their March 26 filing, which is now public, to...

