Banker Avoids Summons On Turkish Politician's Wife's Assets

Law360, London (April 9, 2021, 5:06 PM BST) -- A judge refused on Friday to issue a summons under contempt of court rules against a U.K. banker accused of acting inappropriately when he helped the wife of a jailed Turkish politician move her family's assets out of the country. High Court Judge Pat Treacy said it would be "inappropriate" to issue a contempt summons against Selman Turk, a Turkish banker living in London, over his initial failure to hand over information about the location of assets belonging to Nebahat Evyap İşbılen, the wife of former Turkish lawmaker İlhan İşbilen. Nebahat's lawyers asked the court to consider beginning contempt proceedings against...

