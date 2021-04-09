Clydesdale Bank Beats Fraud Lawsuit Over Property Valuation

Law360, London (April 9, 2021, 6:09 PM BST) -- A judge threw out a British businessman's fraud lawsuit against Clydesdale Bank on Friday after finding he had abused court rules by trying to revive allegations the lender exaggerated the value of commercial property. High Court Judge Mark Cawson struck out deceit and misrepresentation claims accusing the bank, one of its former employees and current top executives of deliberately overvaluing a commercial property outside Manchester in 2007. The judge said that lawsuit, filed by David Taylor on behalf of his company 889 Trading Ltd., was identical to claims that were thrown out in 2018 after the businessman failed to file paperwork...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS