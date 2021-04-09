Pro Say: Google Wins 'Copyright Lawsuit Of The Decade'

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- For more than a decade, Google and Oracle have been duking it out over the extent to which individual companies can control an important building block of computer software code, with Google potentially on the hook for billions of dollars in damages and the future of the technology industry seemingly at stake. This Week Ep. 195: Google Wins 'Copyright Lawsuit Of The Decade' Your browser does not support the audio element. On April 5, we finally got an answer from the U.S. Supreme Court, which avoided a critical copyright question but found that Google had made fair use of Oracle's software...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS