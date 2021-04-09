Texas Sen. Yanks Bill To Shake Up Appellate Courts

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 10:26 AM EDT) -- The Texas lawmaker behind a bill proposing consolidation of the state's 14 intermediate appellate courts into just seven has withdrawn the legislation, saying there's not enough time to get the changes done this legislative session, but pledging to bring the measure back in the future. Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, author of the controversial committee substitute to S.B. 11, wrote in a Thursday letter that "time does not allow for Senate Bill 11 to move further in the legislative process this session," which ends May 31. But she pledged to continue developing her plan, which she claims will make the intermediate appellate...

