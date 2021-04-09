Life Insurer Accused Of Unlawful Premium Collection

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Standard Insurance Co. illegally collected premiums from Colorado state and local government employees for unapproved additional life insurance coverage then denied the coverage to beneficiaries, a proposed class claimed in federal court. Lauren Tinker, a Colorado schoolteacher, was denied $150,000 in additional life insurance coverage by Standard on top of a $50,000 policy for her deceased husband despite her paying premiums for two years, according to the suit, which was removed to the U.S. District of Colorado from state court on Thursday. Standard unlawfully collects the premiums from policyholders without informing them and beneficiaries of any absence for approval of additional life...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS