LegalZoom Hires Former Google Exec As Chief People Officer

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- LegalZoom announced that it has hired former Google executive Sheily Chhabria Panchal to join the company as its new chief people officer. Glendale, California-based LegalZoom said Thursday that Chhabria Panchal will start on Monday, April 12, taking control of the role as the company's general counsel, Nicole Miller, relinquishes her work as interim chief people officer. Chhabria Panchal said in a statement that her passion and the guiding theme throughout her career has been helping others, "whether that be employees or broader communities." "I'm thrilled for the opportunity to share my expertise in people operations, strategy, social impact, and customer operations to support...

