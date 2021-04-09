Oil Rig Worker Tells 5th Circ. Day Rate Doesn't Nix OT

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- An oil rig worker told the full Fifth Circuit that he is entitled to overtime wages because the flat day rate he was paid does not constitute a salary that would exempt his employer from requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act. In a brief as part of an en banc review, Michael Hewitt, a former employee of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Helix Well Ops Inc., said on Thursday the court should rule in his favor because Helix failed to show he was paid on a salary basis. He asked the judges to "apply the plain law to these...

