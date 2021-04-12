Texas Justices Allow Challenge To Austin Energy Rates

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has affirmed a ruling that customers of an Austin city-owned utility can sue the city over its power rates, and revived several claims in the rate dispute that had been dismissed on jurisdictional grounds by lower courts. In a unanimous decision Friday, the state high court revived all of internet service provider Data Foundry Inc.'s claims challenging what it says are illegal rates set by utility Austin Energy. The justices found that the Fourteenth Court of Appeals rightfully ruled the company has the ability to bring a suit over the rates. The court also held that lower...

