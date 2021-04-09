Texas Justices Say Drilling Activities Held $40M Lease

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that a mineral estate owner can't snatch back a lease that more than a dozen companies invested $40 million to develop based on new wells not being "spudded-in" frequently enough, because other activities satisfy the lease's continuous drilling provision. In a per curiam decision reached without oral argument, the state high court unanimously reversed a divided Eighth Court of Appeals ruling. The lower appellate court had determined that Sundown Energy LP and other lessees failed to retain their top lease on a 30,450-acre tract of land in West Texas under a continuous drilling provision, because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS