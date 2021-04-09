Fla. Kombucha Co. Looks To Nix Suit Over Alcohol Content

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based kombucha maker has argued that consumers who brought a proposed class action alleging its beverages contain more alcohol than advertised on labels have failed to show that a federal court has authority to hear the case. Sarasota-based MAD at S.A.D. LLC, which does business as Kombucha 221 B.C., asserted in a motion to dismiss Thursday that Florida residents Michael Brothers, Jamiel Brown and Jamie King Colton have failed to establish subject matter jurisdiction or state an adequate claim under the Class Action Fairness Act because they have not met their burden to demonstrate there is minimal diversity between the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS