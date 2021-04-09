Biden Forms Commission To Study Supreme Court 'Reform'

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 12:56 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Friday followed through on his plan to form an outside commission to study possible reforms of the Supreme Court amid progressive criticism of the court's conservative majority. The "bipartisan" group includes former federal judges, high court advocates and legal scholars. Biden will issue an executive order Friday directing the commission to "provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals." The president asked the group for a report on its findings within 180 days of its...

