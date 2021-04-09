Fed. Circ. Won't Let Foxconn Get TM In Amazon Echo Fight

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit handed Amazon a win Friday in its fight to block Foxconn from registering a trademark for the word "Duoecho" for its magnetic portable speaker line, affirming a decision that found consumers would likely confuse the proposed mark with Amazon's Echo smart speaker trademarks. In a one-line, per curiam order, a three-judge panel backed the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's decision against Foxconn Interconnect Technologies Ltd. without elaborating on its reasoning, marking an end to litigation over the Taiwan-based company's efforts to register the Duoecho trademark. Foxconn initially filed its application for the Duoecho mark for its portable Bluetooth speakers and...

