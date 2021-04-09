Biden Funding Ask Boosts DOI Tribal Programs By $600M

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's discretionary funding proposal would increase the U.S. Department of the Interior's spending on tribal programs by $600 million, part of plans to increase funding for tribal health, housing, environmental and education programs for fiscal year 2022. The proposal, unveiled Friday, would fund "key Interior Department priorities, including honoring our government-to-government relationships with Tribal Nations, addressing racial inequity, and tackling the climate crisis," according to a Friday DOI statement. That includes $4 billion for tribal programs — an increase of over $600 million from fiscal year 2021 — to fund tribal schools, clean energy, and tribal police and court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS