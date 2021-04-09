Justices Won't Hear In-Person Args Until At Least Next Term

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court announced Friday that it will continue to hear oral arguments by telephone for the remainder of its current term. The justices and the attorneys arguing before them will all participate in oral arguments via telephone conference for the remainder of April and the one argument scheduled for May 4, according to the announcement. "In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the justices and counsel will all participate remotely," the press release said. The high court did not respond to a request for further comment, but with its last argument of the term slated for...

