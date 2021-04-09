Labor Dept. Says COVID-19 Justifies H-2B Good-Cause Waiver

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals board gave a home health care agency a second shot at obtaining 30 H-2B caregiver visas, finding that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic provided the kind of good cause necessary to justify a waiver of filing rules. In a decision Thursday, Administrative Law Judge Evan H. Nordby, writing for the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals, found that the 2015 regulations governing visa applications were prophetic when they carved out "pandemic health issues" as an example of good cause, the standard needed to waive filing deadlines. He ruled that the regulations did not require an employer...

