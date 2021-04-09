CIT Ends Challenge To 216% Chinese Furniture Duties

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade refused to partially refund importers the costs of steep anti-dumping duties on Chinese bedroom furniture, ruling Friday that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol timely liquidated their imports. For CIT Judge Mark A. Barnett, there was no "genuine dispute" that CBP was informed on May 30, 2017, that a court injunction suspending the final assessment of 216.01% duties on Chinese bedroom furniture, or "liquidation," was lifted. The notice put CBP's later liquidation of Aspects Furniture International Inc. and IMSS LLC within the six-month statutory window, according to the opinion. May 30 marks when CBP issued liquidation...

