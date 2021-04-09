Biden Floats $1.8B Boost In Justice Department Funding

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $1.8 billion discretionary funding increase to the U.S. Department of Justice for the next fiscal year, with more money going to civil rights enforcement, immigration courts and state and local criminal justice reforms. The proposed increase in DOJ funding is part of an overall request for $769 billion in nondefense discretionary funding for fiscal year 2022, a 16% bump over the enacted level for the 2021 fiscal year. Biden's proposed discretionary plan for the Justice Department comes in at a total of $35.2 billion, a $5.3 billion increase from 2021 levels. The marquee investments...

