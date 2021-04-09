Gaetz Lawyers Up With Prominent NYC Defense Team

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has retained a pair of top-shelf New York defense attorneys amid a federal sex trafficking investigation. In announcing the hires of attorneys Marc Mukasey of Mukasey Frenchman LLP and Isabelle A. Kirshner of Clayman & Rosenberg LLP, a Gaetz spokesperson said the attorneys would "take the fight to those trying to smear his name with falsehoods." "Matt has always been a fighter. A fighter for his constituents, a fighter for the country, and a fighter for the Constitution. And he's going to fight back against the unfounded allegations against him," according to the statement. Mukasey has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS