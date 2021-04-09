Biden Seeks 21% Boost For EPA Funding

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden is seeking a 21% budget increase for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and billions more for climate investments, a dramatic reversal from the Trump administration, which consistently sought to gut the agency's funding and largely ignored climate issues. Under Biden's proposed budget — which Congress will take under advisement but not adopt outright — the EPA would receive a boost in funding from $9.2 billion in fiscal year 2021 to $11.2 billion in 2022. The EPA had been a favorite target for the last administration, which sought to shrink its budget by anywhere from roughly 20% to 30% each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS