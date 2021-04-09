NLRB Official Expands Bargaining Unit At Philly Art Museum

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board official has expanded a bargaining unit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art to include assistant curators, conservators and associate conservators, finding the employer failed to show that workers with those titles were supervisors who should be excluded. In his order Thursday, regional director Thomas Goonan found that the three titles still in dispute after the museum and an AFSCME local reached agreements on other positions should be a part of a bargaining unit of professional and nonprofessional employees. The union petitioned to clarify the unit after its certification as the employees' exclusive collective bargaining representative on...

