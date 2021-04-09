Split 5th Circ. Denies Rehearing For $479M ACA Fee Dispute

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit declined to reconsider its ruling that six states were wrongly awarded $479 million in disgorgement from the federal government over the Affordable Care Act's health insurance provider fees, according to a Friday order. The full appeals court voted 11-5 to decline rehearing the suit from Texas, Kansas, Louisiana, Indiana, Wisconsin and Nebraska arguing that the federal government should be required to repay the award. A three-judge panel had determined in July that the suit was filed too late and the fees weren't unconstitutional. The states argued that while governmental authorities are exempt from the fees — imposed...

