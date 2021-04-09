Swiss Court Says UBS Clients Can't Bar French Data Transfer

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Swiss court rejected bids by five UBS Group clients to stop the transfer of their data to France in a wider case in which the bank has been fined for helping French clients dodge taxes, rulings released Friday show. In three separate decisions, the Federal Administrative Court disagreed with the clients that the data request from France's Directorate General for Public Finances was unduly broad. Instead, a three-judge panel of the court, using language identical in the rulings, found each instance of data transmission agreed to by Swiss officials was sufficiently limited. "It does not appear that the risk incurred...

