Biden Taps Calif. Worker Safety Chief To Run OSHA

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Friday picked the head of California's worker safety watchdog to run the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, an arm of the U.S. Department of Labor that has been under close scrutiny for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If confirmed by the Senate, Doug Parker will serve as assistant secretary of labor for occupational safety and health. He has served as chief of California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, since California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him to the post in 2019. Prior to his stint atop Cal/OSHA, Parker served in various positions at the...

