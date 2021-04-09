McCormick Picked As Bouchard's Del. Chancery Successor

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Gov. John Carney nominated Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick on Friday to become Delaware's next chancellor, replacing Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard. Bouchard is slated to retire at the end of April after serving just short of seven years of a 12-year term as the chief jurist of the First State's venerable Chancery Court. Vice Chancellor McCormick was appointed to the court in November 2018, one of two new jurists chosen for an expansion of the influential and widely known court from five to seven members. This is a developing story. More updates to come....

