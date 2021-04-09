Arizona Coyotes Settle Ex-Employee's OT Claims

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Arizona Coyotes have settled claims that the National Hockey League team misclassified a former premium seating manager and failed to pay overtime, the ex-employee said in a filing in federal court. In a notice of settlement Thursday, David Paris said he and Coyotes owner IceArizona Hockey Co. LLC had reached a deal and were working out the details, and that they planned to file to dismiss the Fair Labor Standards Act case in the next month. "The parties are negotiating a formal settlement agreement, which will dispose of the entire case," the filing said. The settlement is set to end...

