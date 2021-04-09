Writers' Group CEO Blames PRO Act 'Confusion' On Big Biz

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A corporate media law veteran who now heads the Authors Guild said Friday that businesses and pro-business lobbyists have sown "confusion" that has led a vocal segment of freelance writers to fight part of a pending labor law overhaul over worries that it would cost them work. Mary Rasenberger, a former attorney for Cowan DeBaets Abrahams & Sheppard LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, said these groups have seized on the backlash to California's A.B. 5 to stoke fear among freelancers that a Protecting the Right to Organize Act provision expanding union eligibility would force businesses to treat them...

