Teamsters' Payroll Suit A 'Minor Dispute,' CSX Says

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- CSX Transportation Inc. urged a Kentucky federal judge Friday to send to arbitration a lawsuit brought by the Teamsters alleging the railroad company violated federal labor law by unilaterally implementing an error-prone electronic payroll system and requiring workers to report to their shifts early, dubbing it a "minor dispute." CSX, one of the nation's major freight railroads, said the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters' claims raise only a "minor dispute" under the Railway Labor Act, over which the court lacks subject-matter jurisdiction. CSX said the court "need not — and cannot — determine...

