9th Circ. Says Tech Co. Not Covered For $4.8M Email Scam

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that Star Surplus Lines Insurance Co. needn't cover an information technology company's $4.8 million loss from a 2018 phishing attack, holding that the incident did not constitute an insurance claim under the policy. In an unpublished Friday opinion, a three-judge panel said Alorica Inc. failed to show that its client, who was tricked into sending money to a sham account, had submitted a demand for monetary relief covered by its $10 million policy with Star. "The policy defines a 'claim' as a 'written demand for monetary or non-monetary relief,'" the panel said. A...

