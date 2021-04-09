Law360's 2021 Legal Ethics Editorial Board

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Legal Ethics Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Legal Ethics Editorial Advisory Board are: Matthew Branson, McGuireWoods LLP Matthew Branson has been with McGuireWoods for 11 years and currently serves as deputy general counsel in Richmond, Virginia. He advises firm personnel on a wide range of risk management issues, including conflicts of interest and legal ethics. Before joining McGuireWoods, he worked at two AmLaw 100 firms in Washington, D.C....

