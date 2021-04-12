Bayer Sued Over Flea And Tick Collars Tied To Pet Deaths

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Bayer Healthcare LLC has been hit with a proposed class suit in Florida accusing the pharmaceutical company of knowingly making and selling a flea and tick collar for pets that has led to death and injury in animals without warning consumers of the potential dangers. Florida resident John Czerniak, who says his dog developed seizures and skin irritation after using the Seresto brand flea and tick collar, on Friday sued both Seresto's former owner Bayer and its new owner Elanco Animal Health Inc. for failing to tell the public about the risks of using the collars. "Despite ample opportunity to warn...

