Fed. Circ. Wishes L'Oreal Would Wind Down $66M IP Fight

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit wants L'Oreal and hair care company Olaplex, who are on their fourth trip to the appellate court over a trade secret dispute, to consider coming to terms outside of the courtroom, it said Friday. U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk said that the panel wasn't going to order the companies, who are potentially headed toward a second trial, depending on what the Federal Circuit decided this time, into settlement negotiations, but he asked them at the end of arguments to at least consider it. "We're just suggesting that it might be time to think about that," Judge Dyk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS