Bottling Co. Says Arbitrator Couldn't Make It Rehire Worker

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator "effectively rewrote" a labor contract when he ordered a soft-drink bottling company to rehire a worker fired for allegedly spreading a false rumor that a coworker was having an affair, the company argued in a lawsuit filed in Texas federal court. Refresco Beverages US Inc. on Friday asked a federal judge to vacate arbitrator Ruben Armendariz's decision last month in a dispute between the bottling company and Teamsters Local 997 over the firing of forklift operator Bobby Jones. Refresco fired Jones in 2019 after claiming he referred to a Black coworker as an "Uncle Tom" and spread a "maliciously...

