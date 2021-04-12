Atty Tells 11th Circ. Passport Denial Over Tax Violates Rights

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A law denying passports to individuals until they repay tax debts violates their fundamental right to travel enshrined in the roots of American constitutional law, an attorney whose passport was restricted over tax debt told the Eleventh Circuit. The right to international travel dates to Magna Carta, and denying that right has no rational basis that can pass the scrutiny of the courts, attorney Craig Thomas Jones told the court in a brief filed Friday. Jones owed about $405,000 in taxes, penalties and interest when the U.S. State Department denied his application for a passport renewal in 2019. "If Congress can deprive...

