Disney Wants Out Of Ex-Analyst's Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Disney's financial arm has asked a federal court to dismiss a suit brought by a former financial analyst for the company who claims she was fired after reporting accounting irregularities, saying she had not exhausted her administrative remedies and can't prove the company engaged in illegal activity. Disney Financial Services LLC argued in a Friday motion to dismiss that a Florida federal court should toss the suit brought by Sandra Kuba, in which she claimed violations of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the California False Claims Act, the Florida Private Sector Whistleblower's Act and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS