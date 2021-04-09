NY Fed. Judge Sandra Feuerstein Killed In Fla. Hit-And-Run

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 10:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein of the Eastern District of New York was killed on Friday after being fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit and run crash in Florida, authorities said. Judge Feuerstein was a pedestrian in the Boca Raton incident, according to the district executive of the Eastern District, Eugene J. Corcoran. "Judge Feuerstein was a treasured member of our Eastern District Bench," Corcoran said in a statement. "Her eccentric style and warm personality lit up the courtroom. She will be missed by her colleagues and litigants alike." According to a probable cause affidavit from a Boca...

