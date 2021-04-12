Italian Cos. Urge CAT To Apply English Law In Swipe Fee Suits

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 6:24 PM BST) -- Nearly 40 Italian companies have told the Competition Appeal Tribunal that they should be able to rely on English law in their damages claims against Visa and Mastercard over swipe fees. Kassie Smith QC, counsel for several retailers seeking damages from Visa and Mastercard, told the tribunal Monday that her Italian clients are entitled to choose English law to govern their lawsuits. The companies accuse the credit card behemoths of violating European Union and national competition law by forcing businesses to pay inflated merchant service charges. The firms are fighting a challenge from the credit card companies that could cut the size...

