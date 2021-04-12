Criminal Defense Firm Hires White Collar Crime Expert

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 2:10 PM BST) -- Criminal defense law firm Stokoe Partnership Solicitors said on Monday that it has hired a fraud and white-collar crime expert from Gunnercooke to be a partner in its central London offices. Stokoe Partnership Solicitors, a boutique defense firm, said it has brought on Richard Cannon, a white-collar crime solicitor who specializes in fraud, bribery, corruption and money laundering cases. Cannon was most recently a partner at Gunnercooke LLP. Before that he served as a partner at Mishcon de Reya LLP and Janes Solicitors. "Richard has a first-class criminal defense practice and we look forward to working with him to further strengthen...

