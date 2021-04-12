UK Businesses Accuse Legal Firms Of Collusion Over IP Fees

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 7:12 PM BST) -- Thousands of U.K. small businesses are set to join a group action accusing intellectual property law firms of colluding over patent renewal fee charges, the company behind the High Court suit announced Monday. Commission Recovery Ltd said they filed a representative action claiming tens of millions of pounds in damages targeting two of the biggest IP renewal services firms. The claim alleges that Iaw firm Marks & Clerk referred their clients' patent, design and trade mark renewals work to CPA Global, an IP management organization, in return for "secret commissions" of up to £3 million ($4.12 million) per year in the...

