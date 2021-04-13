Paul Weiss Hires Tax, Finance Partners in New York

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:26 AM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP said Monday it hired two partners to join its tax and corporate departments in New York, as the BigLaw firm continues to bolster its transactional practice groups. Brian Krause joins the firm's tax department after nearly 15 years with Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, according to his LinkedIn page. The lawyer is experienced in U.S. and international tax matters, with a focus on cross-border public transactions. David Tarr comes to Paul Weiss from Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, where he advised private equity sponsors and corporate borrowers and lenders, the firm said....

